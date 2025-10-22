CHASETOWN suffered a midweek home defeat as they went down 2-1 against Atherton Collieries.

The Scholars tried to make an early breakthrough when Jack Langston fired over the bar five minutes in.

Rodney Ajayi fired over the top at the other end, before Joe Piggott went close with an effort from an angle which was kept out by Curtis Pond.

Atherton saw a strike from Luke Nock deflected narrowly wide ten minutes before the break.

The first goal went to the visitors just before the turnaround when the unfortunate Jordan Evans gave away a free-kick – and then inadvertently diverted Nock’s set-piece into his own net.

But Chasetown weren’t behind for long and found themselves level just moments later.

Atherton tried to restore their advantage on the hour mark when Ajayi headed narrowly wide from a corner.

Sonny Reeves then forced a smart save from Pond as the visitors piled on the pressure.

Chasetown’s rearguard was eventually breached once more after 65 minutes when Tom Warren netted.

Things almost got worse moments later when Piggott forced another good stop from Scholars keeper Pond.

There was a late chance for Chasetown to grab an equaliser, but Mitch Clarke saw his header go straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.