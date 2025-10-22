A FORMER Assistant Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police has been charged over allegations relating to claims about his naval career and educational achievements.

Nick Adderley will appear in court next month following an investigation.

The 59-year-old faces a charge of fraud under Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006. They relate to false claims he had allegedly made in his job application when he applied to join Northamptonshire Police as Chief Constable in 2018, including that he had served in the Falklands War – despite only being 15 at the time of the conflict.

He also faces a further charge of Misconduct in a Public Office.

Prior to joining Northamptonshire Police, his career had included a spell as Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable from 2015.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said:

“We have decided to prosecute former Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley with offences of fraud and misconduct in public office. “This follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into claims made by Mr Adderley in reference to his military service and educational attainments. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. “We have worked closely with the Independent Office for Police Conduct as they carried out their investigation.”

Adderley will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 10th November.