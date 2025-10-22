THE shortlist has been unveiled for the 2025 Beacon Awards.
Now in its third year, the ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum on 27th November will recognise outstanding achievements from local businesses, individuals and community organisations.
More than 120 nominations were received across 11 categories/
Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste at Lichfield District Council, said:
“The Beacon Awards showcase the incredible people and organisations who drive our local economy and community forward.
“The passion, innovation and determination shown in this year’s entries is truly inspiring, and we’re proud to celebrate their success.”
The awards are judged by an independent panel of local business leaders and partners from across Staffordshire, who reviewed entries against criteria including growth, innovation, community impact and sustainability.
Claire Boliver, chief executive principal at South Staffordshire College and one of the external judges, said:
“The quality and diversity of entries this year was exceptional – it’s inspiring to see so many businesses and community organisations achieving real impact across the district.
“Narrowing down the shortlist was no easy task, and the incredible response shows just how much pride, passion and talent there is within Lichfield district.
“These finalists truly represent the best of the area’s energy, creativity and commitment.”
The 2025 Beacon Awards shortlist:
Charity and Social Enterprise Award
- Burntwood Memorial Community Association
- Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust
- Lichfield Round Table
- Pathway Project
- St Giles Hospice
Community Impact Award
- JC Academy
- Lichfield Garrick Theatre
- Outrider Games
- Rymans Christmas and Pumpkins
- St Anne’s Church Chasetown
Community Hero Award
- Charlotte Aspley
- Darren Lennon
- Daniel White
- Joan Fairley
- Maggi Huckfield
Customer Service Award
- Kembla Limited
- Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers & Pumpkins
- Outrider Games
- Play Days Dog Daycare
- The Listening Centre
Large Business of the Year
- Autosmart International
- Hawkins Group
- Lichfield Garrick Theatre
- Palletways
- Roxane UK
Logistics and Transport Award
- Hawkins Group
- Palletways
New Business of the Year
- Cathedral Hearing Limited
- Mangia Mangia Italian Deli
- Outrider Games
- The Dirty Cow
- The Pottery Cave Ceramic Studios
Partnership Award
- Adept Central Ltd
- Back the Track
- Lichfield Garrick Theatre
- Logan Khan and St Giles Hospice
Small Business of the Year
- Adept Central Ltd
- Clarion Information Systems Ltd
- JC Academy
- Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers and Pumpkins
- Rymans Christmas and Pumpkins
Sustainable Business Award
- Buzzards Valley
- Clarion Information Systems Ltd
- CocoonFMS Ltd
- Kembla Limited
- Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers and Pumpkins
Tourism and Hospitality Award
- Lichfield Garrick Theatre
- Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers and Pumpkins
- Patty Freaks
- The Boat
- The Dirty Cow
Lichfield District Council Recognition Award
- Animal Rescue Volunteers
- Beacon Street Garage
- Tudor Row Tattoos
For more information about the Beacon Awards or to book tickets for the awards ceremony, visit www.beaconawards.co.uk.