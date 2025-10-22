THE shortlist has been unveiled for the 2025 Beacon Awards.

Now in its third year, the ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum on 27th November will recognise outstanding achievements from local businesses, individuals and community organisations.

More than 120 nominations were received across 11 categories/

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The Beacon Awards showcase the incredible people and organisations who drive our local economy and community forward. “The passion, innovation and determination shown in this year’s entries is truly inspiring, and we’re proud to celebrate their success.”

The awards are judged by an independent panel of local business leaders and partners from across Staffordshire, who reviewed entries against criteria including growth, innovation, community impact and sustainability.

Claire Boliver, chief executive principal at South Staffordshire College and one of the external judges, said:

“The quality and diversity of entries this year was exceptional – it’s inspiring to see so many businesses and community organisations achieving real impact across the district. “Narrowing down the shortlist was no easy task, and the incredible response shows just how much pride, passion and talent there is within Lichfield district. “These finalists truly represent the best of the area’s energy, creativity and commitment.”

The 2025 Beacon Awards shortlist:

Charity and Social Enterprise Award

Burntwood Memorial Community Association

Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

Lichfield Round Table

Pathway Project

St Giles Hospice

Community Impact Award

JC Academy

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Outrider Games

Rymans Christmas and Pumpkins

St Anne’s Church Chasetown

Community Hero Award

Charlotte Aspley

Darren Lennon

Daniel White

Joan Fairley

Maggi Huckfield

Customer Service Award

Kembla Limited

Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers & Pumpkins

Outrider Games

Play Days Dog Daycare

The Listening Centre

Large Business of the Year

Autosmart International

Hawkins Group

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Palletways

Roxane UK

Logistics and Transport Award

Hawkins Group

Palletways

New Business of the Year

Cathedral Hearing Limited

Mangia Mangia Italian Deli

Outrider Games

The Dirty Cow

The Pottery Cave Ceramic Studios

Partnership Award

Adept Central Ltd

Back the Track

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Logan Khan and St Giles Hospice

Small Business of the Year

Adept Central Ltd

Clarion Information Systems Ltd

JC Academy

Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers and Pumpkins

Rymans Christmas and Pumpkins

Sustainable Business Award

Buzzards Valley

Clarion Information Systems Ltd

CocoonFMS Ltd

Kembla Limited

Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers and Pumpkins

Tourism and Hospitality Award

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Lichfield Maize Maze, Sunflowers and Pumpkins

Patty Freaks

The Boat

The Dirty Cow

Lichfield District Council Recognition Award

Animal Rescue Volunteers

Beacon Street Garage

Tudor Row Tattoos

For more information about the Beacon Awards or to book tickets for the awards ceremony, visit www.beaconawards.co.uk.