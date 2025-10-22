FIGURES have revealed that more than 9,000 young people took part in the Space summer programme this year.

A range of sessions were delivered by public, voluntary and private sector across Staffordshire for ages eight to 17.

Space is funded by Proceeds of Crime funding with a contribution by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Space has been running in its current format since 2015 – and it continues to grow each year. “It’s a great opportunity for children from a variety of backgrounds to meet new friends and try something new during the school holidays. “A huge thanks to all partners that come together to facilitate the activities which help to reduce anti-social behaviour and make a positive difference in our communities. “I look forward to hearing more of the feedback from everyone who attended or supported this year’s programme – and I hope to see just as many young people enjoying Space next summer.”

Activities in the Space programme included fishing, horse riding, days out and multi-sport sessions.