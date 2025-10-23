CHASETOWN have confirmed the departure of manager Mark Swann.

The Scholars said “personal reasons” were behind his decision to step down.

A statement from the club said:

“The board of Chasetown FC would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Mark for his outstanding contribution, commitment and professionalism during his time with The Scholars. “He has been exceptional for the club, both on and off the pitch and will be greatly missed by everyone associated with Chasetown. “We remain hopeful that, when the time is right, Mark will return to the club in some capacity. In the meantime, we are confident that he will continue to be a visible and valued presence around The Scholars Ground.”