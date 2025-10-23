CONCERNS have been raised over proposals to reduce evening patrols by police community support officers.

Staffordshire Police is looking to introduce new shift patterns which will see more working during the day, but with the latest shift ending at 9pm instead of 10pm.

The force insists that the review is “data-driven” and will mean a stronger police presence during the times of day when schools, shops and public spaces are busiest.

Reducing evening coverage by an hour will save money, but Staffordshire Police say this is not the main reason for the change.

But MP Allison Gardner has written to Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and asked for the proposals to be reconsidered.

She said:

“PCSOs are the eyes and ears of our communities. Their visibility and local knowledge are essential to keeping our neighbourhoods safe. “Reducing hours or changing their roles would leave communities exposed, increase pressure on already stretched officers, and undermine public confidence – especially following a 5.1% council tax increase for policing.”

Staffordshire Police says the role of PCSOs has not been comprehensively reviewed since its introduction 20 years ago, and that both crime and policing have changed significantly over this period.

The force insists that PCSOs will continue to work across a full range of hours, with some shifts ending at 7pm and half continuing until 9pm.

A spokesperson said:

“These proposed shift patterns have been designed around when our communities need us the most and will ensure that visible neighbourhood policing remains at the heart of what we do. “This review supports our commitment to delivering the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, ensuring every community continues to have a dedicated, visible and accessible policing presence. “By aligning resources more closely to demand, we can strengthen visibility in town centres, retail areas and key community spaces. This is where issues such as business crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour have the greatest impact. “The review is data driven and evidence-based, reflecting changes in crime types, community demand and modern policing methods.”

Staffordshire Police says that asking PCSOs to take statements for crimes will help them remain “visible and responsive within communities” while also delivering “a more timely and supportive approach” to victims.

The spokesperson added:

“This review is about developing and strengthening the PCSO role, not reducing it. Policing remains a 24-7 service and our commitment to visible policing has not changed.”

The Staffordshire Commissioner’s office has been approached for comment.