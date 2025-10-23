THERE was disappointment for Lichfield City as they went down 4-1 at Corby Town.

The tough midweek trip saw Ivor Green’s men two goals down at the break, before conceding a third early in the second half.

James Wilcock pulled one back 12 minutes from time, but Corby added a fourth before the final whistle.

Lichfield keeper Brendon Bunn was called into action to push a low shot onto the post, while the hosts also sent an effort just wide of the target in a spell of early pressure.

Jack Edwards had City’s first chance of note, but his shot went over the top.

Corby went close to an opener when a long range effort rattled the crossbar.

But the relief was only temporary for Lichfield as the hosts saw a long ball split the defence as Jack Keeble was able to make it 1-0 with 15 minutes on the clock.

Ben Jevons sent a diving header wide as Lichfield tried to hit back, while Wilcock was also off target.

Corby doubled their advantage just before the break when a loose pass allowed Tyrone Lewthwaite to net past Bunn.

The hosts were 3-0 up ten minutes into the second period when Lewthwaite again made the most of sloppy defensive play to net from the edge of the box.

Things almost got worse when Corby were awarded a penalty, but the spot kick struck the woodwork.

Lichfield finally got themselves on the scoreboard 12 minutes from time when Jude Taylor was brought down in the box and Wilcock cooly converted from 12 yards.

But the celebrations were short-lived as Corby made it 4-1 moments later when Freddie Robinson found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.