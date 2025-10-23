A LOCAL group for women is set to welcome a speaker to their next meeting.

Liliana Myers, widow of Dave Myers from The Hairy Bikers, will join Lichfield Ladies on 6th November.

The group was set up in February 2024 in an effort to help local women form new friendships and support each other.

Founder Elaine Hutchings BEM said:

“During Covid, I spent a lot of time in the community and it became clear that due to the long periods of isolation that some ladies had lost confidence and contact with others. “Along with ladies balancing life with work, children, caring, menopause, stress and anxiety, I wanted somewhere that they could come along and feel no pressure at all, just to be themselves.”

The group meets on the first Thursday of every month at The Bowling Green in Lichfield.

Elaine said:

“Members also post information about events such as coffee meet-ups, cinema days out and a regular Tuesday walk which is very popular. “I wanted the group to have no joining fee, no committee and no pressure – just ladies coming together. “I’m thrilled with the success as it has done exactly what I set out for it to achieve – and if it means that just one lady has benefited then that’s great.”

For more details on the group, visit the Lichfield Ladies Facebook page.