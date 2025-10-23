YOUNG people are being invited to enjoy a range of free half-term activities.

Taking place from 27th to 31st October, Active Lichfield Communities will host sessions including netball, basketball, glow dodgeball and soft archery.

There’s also skatepark fun and a Young Voices event seeking views on the local area.

Suitable for ages seven to 19, the activities are being held at Burntwood Leisure Centre, Curborough Community Centre and St John’s Community Church in Burntwood.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“There is lots to enjoy in Lichfield district over the half-term break with these free activity sessions, so come along and join in the fun.”

The full schedule is available to view online.

To view the full programme of activities, including locations, dates and session times, visit: Holiday fun – Active Lichfield District.