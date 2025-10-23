THE King is set to visit Lichfield Cathedral next week.

HRH King Charles III will be welcomed to the city on Monday (27th October).

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, said she hoped people would turn out to welcome the royal guest.

She said:

“We are thrilled to welcome His Majesty King Charles III to Lichfield Cathedral, 14 years after Queen Elizabeth II visited us. “We are so proud of our magnificent cathedral and city, and it means a great deal to everyone to be able to show our King all that is happening in our community. “We very much hope that residents of our fine city will line the streets to greet our King with enthusiastic cheers.”

The cathedral said public viewing areas would be set up around the close from 9am.

For more details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.