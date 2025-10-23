A WORLD of tall tales and super stories will be explored at a book event in Lichfield.

The Book Extravaganza takes place at the Guildhall from 10.30am and 4pm on 1st November.

Organised by Rosie’s Retro Bazaar and publishing house Fantom Publishing, there will also be a range of local authors, crafters and memorabilia on offer too.

A spokesperson said:

“Whether you’re hunting for rare literary treasures, excited to champion local talent or ready to immerse yourself in the joy of reading, the Lichfield Book Extravaganza offers something magical for every book lover.”

For more details visit the Rosie’s Retro Bazaar website.