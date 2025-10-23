THE music of The Everly Brothers is being celebrated at a show in Lichfield.

Walk Right Back will be on stage at the Garrick on Sunday (26th October).

A spokesperson said:

“Presented by the creators of That’ll Be The Day, this show recounts the tale of those two Kentucky boys who created unparalleled vocal magic – The Everly Brothers. “Brace yourself for a thrilling journey from their roots in Kentucky to their glorious reunion at London’s Royal Albert Hall.”

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.