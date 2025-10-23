FINLAY Lines picked up a podium spot in the final round of the RMC Championship in Slovakia.

The city karting ace was making his first visit to the Slovakia Ring, but worked hard in the test sessions to learn more about the track.

The newly-gained knowledge was them put to good use as he finished fastest in the qualifying simulation session – and then secured sixth spot on the grid after a strong performance in qualifying proper.

Lines took fifth and sixth in the heats, giving him a fifth-place berth on the grid for the final.

The youngster began brightly, moving up to third by turn two of the opening lap.

Patience then paid off for Lines as he nabbed second spot on lap six, eventually coming home second to complete a one-two finish for the team.