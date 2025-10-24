POLICE are appealing after a break-in at a residential property in Burntwood.

Officers from Staffordshire Police say a woman was woken by someone in her Hunslet Road home at 2.35am on 7th October.

The individual left after being startled by the woman and nothing was stolen.

Police say they have also received a number of reports of a group of three to five men acting suspiciously in the area between 2.15am and 5.30am on 17th October.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 44 of 7th October.