A MUCH-LOVED Charles Dickens tale will be brought to life at a talk in Lichfield.

Anita Fernandez will deliver A Christmas Carol at the South Staffordshire Association of National Trust Members event at 7.30pm on 19th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Anita is the secretary of the Dickens Fellowship which is dedicated to promoting interest in the life and works of Charles Dickens. “Wearing authentic costume and using Dickens’ own script, Anita will bring this much-loved novel to life.”

Tickets are £5 for members or £7 on the door for non-members.