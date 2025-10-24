BOSSES at a Lichfield hotel are hosting a series of events to mark a milestone.

The George Hotel became part of the Webb Hotel Group 25 years ago – and an anniversary celebration is now being planned.

The Georgian coaching inn was acquired by the family-owned operator in 2000 and has since undergone a number of improvements, including the creation of Darwin’s Brasserie, bedroom refurbishments and enhancements throughout the hotel.

Angela Burns, chief executive of the Webb Hotel Group, said:

“The George Hotel holds a special place in our hearts. For 25 years, we’ve been proud to maintain its heritage while evolving with the times. “This anniversary is a celebration of our team, our guests and the wonderful community of Lichfield that continues to support us.”

The Webb Hotel Group also operates Moor Hall Hotel and spa, Cathedral Hotel and The Gables Hotel in Gloucestershire.

To mark the milestone, from 3rd November The George Hotel customers can enjoy a £25 two-course set menu, a £25 wine menu and 25% off bed and breakfast.

For more informaiton and details about the anniversary celebrations, visit www.thegeorgelichfield.co.uk or call 01543 414822.