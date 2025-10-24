A RETIREMENT development in Lichfield has been named as a finalist in a national awards scheme.

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Blackberry Court scheme at Streethay is up for Best Partnership and Best Supporting Housing Development at the Inside Housing Development Awards.

Opened in August 2025, the development offers 78 rental apartments for people aged 55 and over.

Dave Shaw, director at Sanctuary Supported Living, said:

“Being shortlisted for these awards is a testament to the dedication and teamwork across our organisation. “Blackberry Court is a shining example of what we can achieve together – and we’re proud to see it recognised nationally.”