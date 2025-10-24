SESSIONS in Burntwood are offering advice and support for carers.

Run by MHA Communities South Staffordshire at Burntwood Library, the group’s next meeting is from 10.30am to 12pm on 4th November.

A spokesperson said:

“This is an informal drop-in session to support people who are carers. It provides a safe space for support, advice and time to talk to others in the same position.

“We have also had an afternoon out with funds provided by Staffordshire Together for Carers and we are looking to obtain more funding for 2026 so that we can run other fun activities.”