VOLUNTEERS from the local community and businesses have helped restore hundreds of specialist NHS mattresses for good causes.

Grace Cares appealed for help at its Elmhurst Business Park hub.

They were joined by individuals and teams from Crown Highways, Access Bookings, Oakland International, Fruition Accountancy, Prizm Insurance, Hillstart Nutrition, Radmoor Training and other local companies to test, clean and prepare hospital-grade mattresses for reuse.

Emma Smith, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“It was a truly inspiring day. We had businesses, volunteers and friends from across the city come together to do something practical, positive and planet-friendly. “The teamwork, music and BBQ kept everyone smiling, even when it got chilly in the warehouse.”

The mattresses, all under three years old, were donated by the NHS and approved for redistribution.

With support from manufacturer Direct Health Care Group, they will be refurbished and sold to care homes at a fraction of the original cost.

Grace Cares, which launched in 2023, rescues care equipment from landfill and reinvests the proceeds to support older people and unpaid caregivers through support, grants and wellbeing activities.

Emma added:

“It’s amazing what can happen when a community comes together. We would be nothing without the Grace Cares tribe. “With every mattress refurbished, we’re helping someone who has physical limitations sleep safely and comfortably, saving carbon and creating social value for those in our community that need support.”