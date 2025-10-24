COUNCIL chiefs are reminding people to be on their guard after a rise in local fly-tipping incidents linked to unlicensed waste services.

Lichfield District Council’s environmental health team is investigating a number of cases where individuals have illegally dumped rubbish after advertising on social media.

Under Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, both individuals and businesses have a duty of care to ensure that any waste they produce is handled and disposed of correctly – including household rubbish, garden waste and business materials.

Anyone who fails to meet this responsibility could face fines or prosecution, even if they were unaware their waste was fly-tipped.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community and public protection, said:

“We take fly-tipping extremely seriously. If waste is dumped illegally and can be traced back to a resident or business, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action. “Everyone has a responsibility to make sure their waste is disposed of properly, whether that means using a licensed waste carrier or taking it to a council recycling site.”

Residents are urged to check that anyone they pay to remove waste is a registered waste carrier, which can be verified via the Environment Agency’s website.