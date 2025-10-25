PLANS to convert a Burntwood unit into a pilates studio have been approved.

The proposals have been drawn up for the L13 site at Burntwood Business Park on Ring Road by Entity Reformer.

A planning statement said:

“The owners live in Burntwood and are within walking distance of the proposed studio.

“Their goal is to provide an inclusive studio environment and deliver a health and wellness service that is currently not available to the residents of Burntwood. The nearest studios are currently located in Lichfield or Cannock.

“Following a period of market research, it is expected at least 80% of clients that will use the studio will live in Burntwood, with the remaining 20% located in Lichfield, Cannock, Hednesford and surrounding areas.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

