TICKETS have gone on sale for a show lifting the lid on life at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Comedian Pauline Eyre, who was also a line judge for more than 20 years, will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 18th June 2026.

A spokesperson said:

“Pauline is ready to spill the Pimms on tennis gossip, from the fragrant royal box to the musty locker room. “Expect smashing stories, ace anecdotes and a 40-love letter to the game.”

Tickets are £17.50 can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Garrick website.