STUDENTS at a Lichfield school are celebrating rugby success.

King Edward VI School beat St Joseph’s from Stoke-on-Trent in the semi-final and then overcame Newcastle School in the final to be crowned under 18 county champions.

It is the fifth time the school have claimed the title in 25 years.

A school spokesperson said:

“We are really proud of the efforts of the lads this season. “They have worked hard in training, developed well as a team, and for a number of them it is a fitting end to their school rugby journey.”