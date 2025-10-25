A SCHEME providing items to disadvantaged members of the community is appealing for donations.

Tamworth and Lichfield Pamper Hampers was set up by local businesswoman Diane Bridgen almost ten years ago.

After initially delivering four hampers to those in need, the initiative has grown with more than 220 handed out last year.

A spokesperson said:

“This year, there is a focus on donations of men’s toiletries to help improve men’s mental health.

“The scheme encourages people and organisations to donate unwanted and unused items that go beyond the essentials, to be packaged into a luxury hamper.

“Any unopened toiletries and similar items are welcome. Donations can be dropped off at the pharmacy in Whittington.”