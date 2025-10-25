Halloween display at Chasewater
FAMILIES are being invited to enjoy the great outdoors at Chasewater this Halloween.

Redfawn the Deer Wizard will be taking part in a magical adventure, but will need youngsters to help him find his friends in time for the big Monster Mash Party.

The themed trail will run until 2nd November. Sheets cost £3 and include a prize on completion. They can be purchased from Chasewater Innovation Centre.

The route is also wheelchair-friendly.

Meanwhile, a Halloween Crafts session will also take place from 2pm to 3.30pm on 29th October.

Cllr Hayley Coles, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Our countryside staff have worked really hard to put together these fun Halloween activities – and they’re a great way for children to enjoy the fresh air and explore our beautiful country park this half-term. 

“While you’re out enjoying the trail, please help us look after these special places by taking only photos and leaving only footsteps.”

