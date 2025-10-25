A JACK Edwards free-kick secured all three points for Lichfield City at Rugby Borough.

The forward continued his fine run of form with the only goal of the game 13 minutes from time to ensure Ivor Green’s men were able to snatch the victory.

It was the hosts who made the stronger start though as an early effort went wide before Brendon Bunn was forced into a save to keep the scores level.

Lichfield’s first chance of note came when Leighton McMenemy nodded wide from a cross to the back post.

Bunn was again called into action to save a one-on-one after his own poor kick had created an opportunity for Rugby.

At the other end, Harry Wakefield’s shot from distance forced a save from home keeper Brandon Ganley.

Rugby went close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time when a free-kick was turned away at full stretch by City keeper Bunn.

The hosts started the second period brightly, forcing another save from Bunn after the turnaround. A header then dropped wide of the target as the chances kept coming and going.

John Mills tried his luck from distance as Lichfield looked to make the breakthrough, but his strike fell wide of the target.

They went even closer when a long throw into the box saw a Rugby defender force his own keeper into a save.

But the game’s decisive moment came on 77 minutes when Wakefield was brought down 25 yards out – and Edwards stepped up to wrong-foot the keeper with the free-kick to secure the win for City.