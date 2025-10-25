PLANS to build a respite holiday centre near Lichfield for children with critical illnesses has been boosted by a fundraising ball.

BCRS Business Loans hosted the event at Edgbaston Stadium as part of a year of activities in aid of the Kids’ Village charity.

It has seen the fundraising total pass £6,000 – double the initial figure the organisation had hoped to donate.

Guests at the masquerade ball were treated to a three-course dinner and live entertainment.

Stephen Deakin, chief executive of BCRS Business Loans, said:

“Our inaugural charity ball was a huge success. The funds raised represent a fantastic contribution to Kids’ Village’s important work. “We remain committed to supporting the charity throughout the remainder of the year and wish to thank all of our guests for their generosity.”

The plans for Kids’ Village will see the facility built on land near Wychnor to provide respite for children and their families.

Katrina Cooke, CEO at Kids’ Village, said:

“Thank you so much to BCRS Business Loans for hosting such a fantastic masquerade ball “It was a wonderful opportunity to share the Kids’ Village story and raise vital funds to help build our vision. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed on the night.”