LICHFIELD go into a testing run of fixtures as they welcome Bridgnorth this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens go into the fixture this afternoon (25th October) on the back of a victory at Nuneaton last time out.

The visitors have picked up three wins and a draw from their six fixtures so far, while the city side have a record of three victories and three defeats.

Kick-off for this afternoon’s clash is at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the 2nds will face Coalville in a friendly, while tomorrow sees the women’s 1sts face a tough trip to Buckingham in the league.