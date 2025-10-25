A BURNTWOOD business has bolstered its ranks with three new appointments.

Tara Group, which employs more than 250 people, has boosted its finance department with the recruitment of Taranjit Tiwana as finance director of Cameron Homes and David Grady as chief financial officer for the group.

They will be joined in the finance department by Kiera Pascoe, who – after 18 years as finance director for Chasetown Civil Engineering – has been promoted to the newly-created director of tax and financial compliance position for Tara Group.

The business says the recruitment is part of plans to build sales to £400million by 2030.

Julie Caudle, chief operating officer at Tara Group, said:

“Despite a lot of market pressures and instability in the economy, we’ve still posted another year of growth and feel these trio of moves really gives us the financial base to target new opportunities. “David and Taranjit bring a lot of industry experience to their roles, while Kiera understands the culture and approach of the business having been with us for more nearly two decades. “Together they will focus on bringing the three businesses together and achieving enhanced efficiencies from initial costings of jobs, right through to production and delivery. There will also be a stronger focus on data and automation in our processes.”