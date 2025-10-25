A NEW jazz event is coming to Lichfield in 2026.

The Hub at St Mary’s has confirmed plans for the Lichfield Jazz Weekender from 4th to 7th June.

The event will feature more than 20 performances across the four days.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect a full-on celebration of jazz in the heart of the city, with an amazing mix of music, from international names to local favourites and exciting new artists. “There will be jazz, funk, soul, blues, rock ’n’ roll, world music – it will be a proper weekend of brilliant sounds and good times.”

More details on the line-up will be announced nearer the event.