POLICE are appealing for information after an attempt to steal a car in Armitage.

The black Volvo XC40 was targeted on Old Road in the early hours of yesterday morning (25th October).

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“Offenders have approached the secure vehicle and obtained entry – fortunately, they were startled by a vigilant neighbour before the vehicle could be stolen. “They made off in a dark-coloured vehicle.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 21250163897.