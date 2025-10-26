A STONNALL resident is among those to receive the British Empire Medal for services to the community.

Valerie Neale received the accolade from Lord Lieutenant Prof Liz Barnes CBE on behalf of the King.

The honour came following long-service to the local community as a school governor, member of local arts organisations, volunteering at a local school and working with a number of committees in Stonnall.

Cllr Paul Williams, chairman of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It was a great privilege for me to host these presentations and honour these fantastic people who have done so much for our communities. “They have all made invaluable contributions and it was a great pleasure to see them receive such prestigious recognition from His Majesty for their hard work given over many years.”