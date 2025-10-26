THE sounds of Gorstey Lea are coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The band draw on a range of influences, from The Clash and The Specials to Echo and The Bunnymen.

They will be performing at The Hub at St Mary’s on 29th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Formed officially in 2016 but rooted in a friendship dating back to the mid-80s, the band’s story is as compelling as their sound. “After reconnecting at a Christmas gig, founders Michael and Russ reignited their creative spark, forming Gorstey Lea Street Choir – a name that pays homage to their first meeting and Van Morrison’s influence. “Their recent evolution into a full live band has seen them support acts like the Lightning Seeds and play festivals including Fuse in Lichfield.”

Support will come from Kate B’mand, MinisiniM and Mama featuring Antonella.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.