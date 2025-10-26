HIGHWAYS chiefs say gritting crews are ready to roll as temperatures drop.

Staffordshire County Council said routes had been tested earlier this month ahead of the winter period.

Grit bins and stocks have been replenished ready for any cold snaps which may arrive in the coming weeks and months.

Cllr Peter Mason, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“Our gritting crews are now actively monitoring the weather and making decisions on a daily basis on whether to roll out the gritters.”