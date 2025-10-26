IF I had only one word to sum up the Illuminated Orchestra’s performance at Lichfield Cathedral, it would be ‘phenomenal’.

As the historic venue was transformed into a cinematic backdrop, the amazing ensemble brought to life some of the world’s most iconic film scores, including those from legendary composers Hans Zimmer and John Williams.

From serene and ethereal scores to dramatic, haunting, and emotive melodies, movies they performed music from included ET, Jurassic Park, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Titanic, Matrix, Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Accompanied by an ever-changing light show, including violin bows lighting up as lightsabres, to the outstanding and versatile talents of soprano Sibel Demir, they delivered a spellbinding and unforgettable evening.

For me, Schindler’s List – which featured an incredible, spine-tingling violin solo – was one of the evening’s highlights, along with a dramatic extract from Dune.

The orchestra’s breathtaking performance, which garnered cries of “absolutely brilliant” from the audience, was rewarded with resounding applause during the concert and a standing ovation at its close.

