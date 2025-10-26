A LOCAL organisation is gearing up to help deliver a festive treat in Burntwood.

The Christmas lights at Swan Island will be switched on during an event on 23rd November.

Burntwood Rotary Club will be welcoming Santa ahead of the illuminations coming on.

The fun begins at 3.30pm, with the lights on the Christmas tree being turned on at 5pm.

It will also feature music, live acts and a visit from members of the cast of the Lichfield Garrick’s Cinderella pantomime.

There will be festive food and drinks on offer, as well as a Christmas-themed market offering ceramics, accessories, floral displays and craft items.

Burntwood Rotary’s president Rob Witcomb said:

“We are very grateful for the very generous sponsorship of local company Filon and members of Burntwood and Lichfield councils to help us hold a real spectacular community Christmas event. “All donations made on the night will be donated to St Giles Hospice and Acorns Children’s Hospice. “Thank you also to all the volunteers who are supporting our fundraising efforts during the festive season.”

Due to the event, Swan Island’s shopping car park will be closed to the public from 2pm to 8pm on 23rd November. Additional parking is available at Burntwood Memorial Hall on Rugeley Road.

Burntwood Rotary will also be taking Santa out on his sleigh around Burntwood over the festive period, as well as hosting Breakfast with Santa events at The Nelson Inn at weekends in the run up to Christmas.