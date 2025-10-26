A LOCAL bar will be raising a glass to King Charles III during his visit to Lichfield.

Members of the team from Le Reve will be among those to meet the monarch tomorrow (27th October) at Lichfield Cathedral.

It comes after the business was supported by The Prince’s Trust when it opened in 2013.

A spokesperson said:

“When we heard His Majesty was visiting Lichfield, we sent an email to the Palace, never expecting to hear anything back – but the very next day, we received a call to say the King would like to meet us. “As well as being a Prince’s Trust business, we’re proud to be a corporate donor to Lichfield Foodbank and give our time volunteering, so we’re looking forward to sharing our story with him.”