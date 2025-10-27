CAMPAIGNERS say they are hoping progress will be swift on plans to deliver a new pump track at Chasewater.

The proposal has received backing from local councillors and is being considered as part of wider plans to enhance the country park facility.

The track will offer what campaigners say is a “safe and inclusive space” for bikes and scooters – with hopes an adaptive track can also be included for wheelchair users as part of a £300,000 project.

A spokesperson for the campaign said:

“The backing of the local community has been crucial in getting us to this stage where Staffordshire County Council is now actively looking for companies to invest in the project. “Work is continuing on the feasibility of the site and we will continue to look to ensure the design fits seamlessly with the surrounding environment and meets the needs of everyone who hopes to use it. “We would now really like to know the timescale from Staffordshire County Council to make the pump track into reality, as everyone is eager for the process to develop as quickly as possible.”