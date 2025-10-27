A CHARITY shop in Lichfield has reopened after a refurbishment.

The Oxfam Books and Music store’s makeover includes new fittings and “activist-style” messaging.

A custom wallpaper in the shop is made up of archival covers from the charity’s Bother magazine from the 1970s and 1980s.

Matt Burgess-Evans, head of store development at Oxfam GB, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to reopen this refreshed Oxfam Books and Music shop in Lichfield. It’s not just a new look, but a new chapter. “Every element of the redesign reflects who we are as an organisation – creative, sustainable and driven by purpose. “From the UK-made fittings to the upcycled materials and activist messaging, this shop embodies Oxfam’s belief that small changes can make a big difference.”

The reopening is part of a national overhaul of Oxfam’s shop network.