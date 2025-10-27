THE Dean of Lichfield says she was “thrilled” to host King Charles III at Lichfield Cathedral.

The monarch visited the city today (27th October) as part of a trip which also saw him attend the National Memorial Arboretum.

During his visit to the cathedral, the King heard from various volunteer and community groups, as well as enjoying performances by MusicShare and Lichfield Cathedral Choir.

The royal guest was also given the opportunity to find out more about how Lichfield Cathedral is working closely with the Cathedral Workshop Fellowship to train the next generation on vital heritage crafts such as stonemasonry.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield said:

“We were thrilled to welcome His Majesty 14 years after Queen Elizabeth II visited us. “We are so proud of our magnificent cathedral and city – and it means a great deal to everyone to be able to show the King all that is happening in our community.”