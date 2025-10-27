A LOCAL group has raised more than £20,000 for charity after taking part in their latest Lost Hours walk.

Members of Lichfield Round Table and Lichfield Ladies Circle took on the 28.8mile challenge for the fourth time.

Their efforts mean the total raised for the Campaign Against Living Miserably has now passed the £20,000 milestone.

The overnight walk saw the group travel from the headquarters of the Round Table Great Britain and Ireland in Birmingham and arriving at the National Memorial Arboretum, where a short service of remembrance was held in memory of those lost or affected by suicide.

Daniel White, vice-chairman of Lichfield Round Table, said:

“This walk broke me, both mentally and physically. I’ve lost four friends of friends within the last 12 months, and on average three Round Table families are affected by suicide each year. “This walk is our way of fighting back.”

