LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women kept their undefeated home run going with a convincing 5-2 victory over Olton and West Warwickshire 2nds.

The city side started the stronger with a goalscoring opportunity inside the first two minutes.

But Olton scored first against the run of play with a well-executed reverse stick shot.

Lichfield remained composed though and pressed high, applying pressure and forcing mistakes.

It was an approach that paid off when Liv Straw intercepted a ball and calmly slotted it past the keeper for her first league goal for the club.

Things got even better for Lichfield when they converted a smart short corner routine with Laura Jackson slapping it in at the back post.

Olton responded at the start of the second half with a strong sequence of attacks resulting in an equalising goal from a short corner.

But Lichfield got back in front with an hour played when Ella Delderfield found the net.

An Olton foot on the line gifted the city side a penalty stroke which Delderfield converted with ease.

Laura Jackson gave Lichfield breathing space with a fourth before Delderfield completed a ten minute hat-trick with a finish between the keeper’s legs from a well-rehearsed short corner routine.