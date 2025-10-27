THE King is set to join a dedication ceremony for a new memorial honouring LGBT+ members of the armed forces.

The monarch will head to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas as part of a visit to Lichfield today (27th October).

He will join the service to dedicate the new An Opened Letter memorial, which was created following an independent review into the historical treatment of people who were sacked or forced out of the military for being gay.

A spokesperson for the Fighting with Pride charity said:

“This marks the first time a senior member of the Royal Family has supported an LGBTQ+ event – a truly momentous occasion that ensures today will be even more historic than we ever imagined. “As veterans, royalty, serving personnel, Government representative and supporters gather today to dedicate An Opened Letter, we celebrate not only remembrance and recognition, but also real progress towards inclusion and understanding.”