LICHFIELD City Women found their goalscoring form as they smashed seven past Whitchurch Alport without reply.

Courtney Dilger got the ball rolling with the opener after just three minutes.

Lily Taylor-Maxwell doubled the advantage ten minutes later, with Samantha White adding a third midway through the first half.

Number four arrived ten minutes into the second half when Grace Field found the net, while Loren Cooper scored shortly afterwards.

Things went from bad to worse for Whitchurch Alport as an own goal made it 6-0 – and then Dilger wrapped up the scoring with her second of the afternoon seven minutes from time.