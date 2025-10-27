LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men claimed the bragging rights after a local derby against Barton.

A fine team goal gave the city side the perfect start as Matt Cooper finished off Steve Bailey’s shot on the line.

With Lichfield in the ascendancy, a second goal arrived when a goalkeeping error allowed Bailey to double the advantage.

The second half was a different story though as Barton upped their game but were unable to convert several big chances until the final minute when a fast-counter attack halved the lead.

There were late nerves for the city side with a last play penalty corner, but captain Will Davies charged it down to ensure Lichfield took the win.