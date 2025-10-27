OFFICIALS have hailed the “honour and privilege” of welcoming King Charles III to Lichfield.

The monarch arrived on the Royal Train at Lichfield Trent Valley where he stopped and spoke with passengers before making his way to Lichfield Cathedral.

He was greeted by Graham Morley, Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, High Sheriff of Staffordshire Tim Gillow and Cllr Paul Williams, chairman of Staffordshire County Council.

The King then met with well-wishers at the cathedral.

The visit also saw him attend the National Memorial Arboretum.

Mr Morley said:

“It was an honour and a privilege to represent the Lord-Lieutenant, Prof Liz Barnes CBE, in welcoming and accompanying His Majesty the King during his visit to Lichfield Cathedral and the National Memorial Arboretum. “At the cathedral, His Majesty admired the Table for the Nation and met with representatives from various heritage and community organisations and members of the public who had gathered outside. “Then, at the National Memorial Arboretum, His Majesty placed a wreath at a new memorial dedicated to honouring all LGBT veterans and serving community from all the armed forces.”

Cllr Paul Williams, chairman of Staffordshire County Council, added:

“It was a tremendous privilege to meet and welcome His Majesty to Staffordshire, the National Memorial Arboretum and our wonderful cathedral city of Lichfield. “The visit gave members of the local community at the cathedral an opportunity to meet and speak with the King. “It also helped showcase the strong civic and cultural values and heritage of Staffordshire and the role of the cathedral as a focal point for community and faith.”

Pictures from the King’s visit can be seen here.