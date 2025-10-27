AS punk coursed through the music scene in the late 1970s, it left behind its energy and a can-do spirit for a lot of bands that followed.

New Wave acts such as The Police were quick to capitalise on the movement, but their more technically demanding music and lyrics didn’t really fit.

Another singer-songwriter, Declan McManus, added witty, complex wordplay to simple guitar parts, changed his name to Elvis Costello, met up with the keyboard and piano player Steve Nieve, formed the Attractions and went onto become one of the most successful acts of the 1970s and 1980s.

Led by singer and guitarist Tom Bradshaw, Radio Costello delivered a high energy concert for the enthusiastic crowd, with the bigger hits and some album tracks being firm favourites.

They started with a lively Radio Radio. As well as having a soundalike for Costello, the rest of the band were able to deliver too, with keyboards being to the fore and a strong foundation from the energetic bass and drums.

The songs covered the full range of emotions. Most of the early Attractions albums were visited, with Waiting for the End of the World, Girl’s Talk, This Year’s Girl, Veronica, Alison and a Good Year for the Roses being well performed.

The second half was started with a stately Ship-Building, with the band encouraging the near capacity crowd to dance.

Songs in the second half included such favourites as Accidents Will Happen, New Lace Sleeves, Oliver’s Army and the reggae of Watching the Detectives.

As the evening drew to a close, there was still time for Pump it Up and I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down, while Peace, Love and Understanding provided the fitting encore