LICHFIELD secured a second consecutive victory at Cooke Fields after a see-saw encounter with Bridgnorth.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring early on as they drove Jacob Tomkinson over after a five metre line out. Reece Boughton converted it.

It took Lichfield until 19th minute to score their first points as Charlie Milner worked his way past a wrong-footed defence – and his conversion brought it back to 7-7.

The home side had the momentum, with Matt Key and Milner taking the lead out to ten points.

But Bridgnorth narrowed the gap with the Myrtle Greens down to 13 men after Ollie Green and Harry Hitchen were in the bin. The stretched backline was breached as Luke Brough’s clever step inside the last man reduced Lichfield’s lead to five points at the break.

Still down on men, the next try conceded was a little too easy as George Newman secured a wonky line out throw and bashed his way over from 25 metres, Boughton adding the two extras.

Straight from the kick-off, Jach Hurst scored from 35 metres out as he ran past four despairing tackles. Milner’s conversion opened the gap to five points again.

The lead did not last long though as Morgan French ran onto a line out peel. The conversion meant Lichfield had to piece together another fight back – and they duly obliged with Milner scoring his third to make it 31-26.

But the visitors were not finished, with a series of forward drives resulting in Tomkinson scoring his second. Boughton put his side in front again with the conversion.

A nervy final ten minutes saw both attacks probing for a decisive score. A penalty near halfway gave Lichfield the chance to snatch the victory. Milner kept his cool to sail the ball over the bar.

There was still time for one more moment of drama though as Boughton had the chance to steal the win for Bridgnorth, but he shanked his kick wide.