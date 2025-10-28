A BURNTWOOD business has teamed up with Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby to help boost disability sport ahead of the Paralympic Games in 2028.

The collaboration will see RGK Wheelchairs provide bespoke chairs to improve performance and support players from grassroots to Team GB levels.

As part of the partnership, RGK will provide technical support and member discounts to Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby clubs and athletes.

Mike Prosser, head of commercial at RGK Wheelchairs, said:

“We’re beyond excited to be partnering with Greart Britain Wheelchair Rugby as the official wheelchair partner. “This is so much more than a collaboration – it’s a shared commitment to pushing boundaries, redefining performance and empowering athletes at every level. “With RGK’s cutting-edge, custom-built wheelchair technology and Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby’s bold vision for the future, we’re ready to make a lasting impact on and off the court. “Together, we’re not just preparing for Los Angeles 2028, we’re shaping the next era of inclusion, innovation and unstoppable athletic excellence.”

Jason Brisbane, CEO of Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby, said:

“RGK’s long-standing expertise in bespoke wheelchair design, coupled with their commitment to empowering athletes, makes them an ideal partner as we look ahead to LA 2028 and beyond. “This partnership will help us enhance our sport’s technical foundations, ensure our athletes have access to world-class equipment and create opportunities for greater inclusion across our community. “Together, we’re not just supporting performance, we’re driving progress for the whole sport.”