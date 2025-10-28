BURNTWOOD progressed to the third round of the RFU Community Cup with a victory over Veseyans.

Prior to the kick off, players, officials and supporters honoured a minute’s silence in tribute to a club and county volunteer Simon Barker who passed away suddenly in midweek. His son Aidan was in the Burntwood line-up for the game.

The Sportsway side went ahead when Josh Canning’s line out take was moved infield and Kian Carter’s strength took him through a tackle to score under the posts. Brett Taylor converted.

The visitors almost replied five minutes later, but were held up over the line. When Burntwood cleared, they earned a scrum penalty which Taylor scored for a ten-point lead.

Billy Fisher provided a well-timed pass to send Dan Clements away down the left wing to pin the visitors in their own 22. The pressure continued which produced a yellow card for a Veseyans’ player and the hosts were quick to capitalise when possession was moved back left for Luke Rookyard to score an unconverted try.

It was 20-0 after 22 minutes when Rookyard added a second try following a penalty kick and more line out possession.

The visitors’ best move of the half came on 30 minutes to put them in the home 22. The penalty awards were now going in their favour, but twice from tapped efforts they couldn’t hit their targets with wide passes. However, a messy Burntwood line out close to their own line presented a gift of a try which was well converted.

Having dominated the half, the hosts saw their lead further reduced before the break. Another good attack featuring neat passing and support play saw a yellow card for Alfie Broadhurst prior to a catch and drive try and conversion to make the half-time score 20-14.

Veseyans went close to another score before Broadhurst returned in the second period. An untidy spell of play by both sides was ended with two converted tries in two minutes. A chip over the defence bounced kindly for Taylor to collect and score a try under the posts plus the conversion. Then a sweeping move from the restart put Fisher away down the left side for a try well converted by Taylor.

Back came Veseyans via a couple of penalty awards, but having squandered one scoring opportunity by knocking the ball on, the hosts lost possession in their own 22 and weak defence conceded a converted try for 34-21 with a quarter of the game left.

Ben Holt’s good restart kick put his side back in the Veseyans’ 22 and when they infringed, Taylor landed the penalty goal.

A determined spell of play by the visitors cost Rookyard a trip to the sin bin, but the defence held and Burntwood sealed victory with two late tries, the first of which produced the biggest cheer of the day. Charles Michael provided scrum ball for Fisher to break away and he fed Aidan Barker who raced in for the score on a poignant day for all concerned.

Taylor converted that score but his failed attempt to convert Carter’s second try after he collected a chip ahead, proved to be the final play of the game.